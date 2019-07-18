As American Software (AMSWA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Tdam Usa Lowered Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $338,730

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 158,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 1.92M shares traded or 78.23% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 34,317 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,336 shares to 18,144 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 5,554 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.05% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Exane Derivatives reported 14 shares. Archford Capital Strategies holds 19,700 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 31,442 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 66 are held by Earnest Partners Ltd Co. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 24,876 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 25,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 33,567 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.01 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 1.99 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 1.17 million shares. Bokf Na holds 26,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,227 shares. 44,082 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Century Cos has 14,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 13,049 shares. Victory Management holds 76,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 43,767 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 7,074 shares. Perritt Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 204,800 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd holds 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 23,440 shares. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 221,380 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 36,392 shares. Charles Schwab reported 65,321 shares.