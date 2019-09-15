As American Software (AMSWA) Market Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Lowered Stake by $544,414; Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) as Stock Price Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 41,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 47,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, down from 89,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 104,019 shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39666.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 644,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 646,198 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene(Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,800 shares to 220 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,655 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5.68 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Loews Corp holds 0% or 11,182 shares. Valley Advisers has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59 shares stake. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 0.18% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 22,109 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Co stated it has 9,153 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fire Group Inc holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). General Amer Inc accumulated 460,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 966,946 shares. Macroview Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bluefin Trading Llc has invested 0.55% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parkside Bankshares & reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.06% or 361,983 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 13,908 shares to 410,123 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 2,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 2.04M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,440 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William And Il reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 48,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 47,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 6,526 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company reported 5,013 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 37,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 2,315 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com owns 5,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Inc has 70,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).