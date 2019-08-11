As American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) Stock Value Rose, Assetmark Has Increased Position; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Its Stake by $13.56 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) by 5617.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 22,811 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 44,456 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 229,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 97,548 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 327,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.03% or 53,931 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 393,401 are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Strs Ohio stated it has 6,517 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Metropolitan Life owns 2,303 shares. 2,496 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 0.61% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Hsbc Public Limited Com has 2,419 shares. Rk Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.28% or 80,039 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 6,655 shares. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 72 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 4,875 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Portfolio Sm Etf (TWOK) by 822,383 shares to 753,642 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 310,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 538,160 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sei Invests holds 136,658 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oppenheimer And Co owns 66,612 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 23,930 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 85,870 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 145 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 131,504 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 16,639 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Co invested in 7,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Management Corp has 14,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.26% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 180,071 shares. Raymond James holds 50,192 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co reported 26,800 shares.