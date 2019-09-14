As American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Signaturefd Cut Its Position by $347,536; British Columbia Investment Management Increased Its Ameren (AEE) Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 157.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 71,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 116,642 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 45,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 20,712 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 36,130 shares to 82,775 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 73,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,460 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infr Prtr (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 146 shares. Investment Ser accumulated 11,081 shares or 0.26% of the stock. James Inv Rech Incorporated invested 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 3,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 10,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd has 62,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 2,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 58,822 shares stake. Northern Corporation has 3.51M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 29,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 1,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.06% stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 3,123 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 55,370 shares. 11,624 are owned by Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity stated it has 24,668 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 11,968 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 22,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,276 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco invested in 0% or 24,663 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Street Corp owns 158,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,928 shares to 65,370 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National introduces two new products for New York: Century Plus Annuity and Limited Pay Whole Life – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Life Insurance Company of New York Introduces an Industry Leading Whole Life Policy with a PUA Rider and Guaranteed Insurance Rider â€“Signature Whole Life Insurance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “American National Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Announces a Competitive Reprice of ANICO Signature Term – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Launches New Website Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.