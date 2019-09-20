As American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stock Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped by $3.53 Million Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Boosted Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 13,205 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 9,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,417 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 51,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.03. About 13.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company accumulated 183,692 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Co owns 136,577 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital reported 24,583 shares. Moreover, Doliver Advsr Lp has 0.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argyle Management Inc holds 1,380 shares. Foothills Asset Limited invested in 28,387 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il reported 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monarch Mngmt accumulated 22,438 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,962 shares. Grace & White Incorporated Ny holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,581 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co invested 5.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 73,649 were accumulated by Ipg Invest. Illinois-based Hartline Inv has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 3.33% or 319,917 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 12,944 shares to 34,818 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,249 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.