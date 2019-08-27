As American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Price Michael F Upped Position; As Collectors Universe Com Ne (CLCT) Stock Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne (CLCT) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 63,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 194,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 53,699 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 452.17% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Tees Off On Golf Stocks Amid PGA Tour Playoffs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CNBC Takes Closer Look At Auto Stocks Amid Trade War Concerns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow rises 99 points led by Walmart, rebounding from worst day of 2019 – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 60,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 898,150 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 14,472 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 19,388 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 123,822 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 45,085 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 225,298 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 758 shares. Css Ltd Il owns 11,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 720,471 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp Com (NYSE:POL) by 139,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,523 shares, and cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd Inc (BIF).

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collectors Universe: A Scandal Waiting To Be Exposed – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FY19 Is Uncertain At Collectors Universe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collectors Universe: Operating Leverage Machine Remains Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation owns 73,583 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 302,325 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated invested in 119,400 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 44,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 30 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 66,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.32% or 20,664 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 53,834 shares. Bard Inc stated it has 15,275 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 17,459 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).