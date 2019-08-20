As American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Market Value Rose, Price Michael F Has Boosted Its Stake; American Financial Group Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $3.20 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 397,149 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 479.33% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 17,203 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 59,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc invested in 0.27% or 327,081 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 6,111 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 44,366 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 134,384 shares. Lmr Llp invested 1.89% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Swiss Bancorp has 73,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 69,114 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Outlook For Rent-A-Center – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 661,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 1 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 17 shares. Price Michael F holds 874,005 shares. Arclight Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 15.39M shares or 81.72% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 701,746 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 439,500 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 3,054 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Gabelli Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 75,286 shares. Prescott Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 758 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Ltd holds 107,654 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0% or 20,200 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Producer Central Puerto May Offer Real Opportunity Amid Argentinian Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sasol delays results amid glitch at Lake Charles project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Blasts Cannabis Sector Amid CannTrust Scandal That ‘Keeps Blowing Up’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.