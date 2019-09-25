As American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Upped Its Stake; As Nordstrom (JWN) Share Price Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted Holding by $416,423

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 128,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 204,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 75,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 280.60% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 27,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 14,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 1,626 shares to 7,393 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,193 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings.