As American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) Market Value Rose, Equitec Specialists Raised by $1.05 Million Its Stake; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 198% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 29,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.54 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,900 shares to 596,962 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,454 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RXN) by 102,200 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys by 555,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,024 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc.