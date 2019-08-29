As American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Share Value Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $484,868; Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Keybank National Association Has Trimmed Holding

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 423,666 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 7,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 442,548 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,302 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 145,894 shares to 247,898 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 26,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

