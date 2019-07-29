As American Intl Group Com (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Valuation Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 573,766 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 28,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 373,436 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5,065 shares to 88,926 shares, valued at $38.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

