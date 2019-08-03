As American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Decreased by $438,600 Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Lifted Position by $344,320

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

More news for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital owns 0.64% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 68,338 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 527,703 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Trust accumulated 217,314 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Huntington National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,691 shares. South Texas Money Limited invested 1.65% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 23,402 shares. Assetmark holds 897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 281,497 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.16% or 17,287 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 2.09% or 8.83M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% stake.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).