As American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Share Price Rose, Holder Equitec Specialists Cut Holding; F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG) as Valuation Declined

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares to 237,600 shares, valued at $43.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 758,424 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brandes Inv Partners Lp stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Quantbot Technology LP reported 8,067 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 42.85M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 541,614 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Montag A & Associates accumulated 68,766 shares. Arrow Fin Corp holds 5,359 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 646,979 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 34,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 5,583 shares. Da Davidson holds 112,086 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 544,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,272 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management Limited Liability owns 17,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Atria Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,072 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 400,654 shares. Coho Prtn Limited has 4.36 million shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,048 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Co invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 10,320 shares. Security invested in 300 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation owns 12,931 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 71,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Lc owns 555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 22,922 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 86 shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.