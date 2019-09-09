As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Upped Holding by $24.16 Million; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $9.02 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 1.77M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 4.27 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85 million shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $116.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Prop..

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $558.96 million for 20.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 327,419 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $163.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

