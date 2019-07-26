As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Stake; Hbk Investments LP Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Cut by $720,130 as Share Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 50,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 1.45M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 4,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 16,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 985,826 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,374 shares to 315,323 shares, valued at $38.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

