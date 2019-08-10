As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Torchmark (SYY) Stock Price Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased by $2.27 Million Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (SYY) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 27,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 99,765 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 71,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,830 shares to 17,645 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 34,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 17,557 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,762 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 500,431 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd accumulated 1.50 million shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2 shares. Carroll Financial holds 636 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.07% or 829,317 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 33,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa reported 16,657 shares. 7,320 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Eidelman Virant Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 43,240 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has 2,588 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Company accumulated 13,843 shares. Trian Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 23.18M shares or 16.56% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 3,000 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 3,081 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co owns 9,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 471 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Company Incorporated invested in 11,960 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,000 were reported by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability. Paragon Cap Management Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Private Tru Co Na invested in 0.12% or 8,503 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE) by 339,138 shares to 387,800 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GIS) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

