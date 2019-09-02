As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.44 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Cut by $600,000

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.61 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr stated it has 79,265 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 14,866 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ent Svcs stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,397 shares. Soros Fund Limited holds 72,063 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Yorktown And Research Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Greenleaf Trust reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Narwhal Mgmt owns 68,338 shares. 31,866 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct. Adirondack holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 269 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% or 5,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 22,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has 7,369 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 95,000 shares to 822,450 shares, valued at $40.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 128,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.