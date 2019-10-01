As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 77,093 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65M, up from 63,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 560,264 shares traded or 75.09% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 25,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 3.60 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp finalized the reorganization of its subsidiaries in Peru – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Limited (BAP) CEO Walter Bayly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 96,901 shares to 375,371 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 558,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 28,084 shares. 11,435 are owned by Arete Wealth Ltd. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 81,210 shares stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc owns 497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company accumulated 479,845 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 380,612 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Arga Invest LP holds 0.05% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). M&R Inc stated it has 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 4,377 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 0.7% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2.91 million shares. Richmond Hill Invs Lc has invested 12.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,585 shares to 91,944 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 37,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.