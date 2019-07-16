As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Its Position by $329,337; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holds Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.44M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 12,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,572 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, up from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $245.29. About 824,313 shares traded or 102.09% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares to 41,118 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.05% or 89,525 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 93,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Qci Asset Inc Ny reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 79,190 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 516,632 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Linscomb And Williams holds 8,072 shares. 10,474 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 30,600 shares. Schroder Grp has 0.37% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mufg Americas holds 0.14% or 114,068 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 82,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Starr Interest Company accumulated 79,265 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 26,703 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy CP Rail (TSX:CP) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tale Of Two Cities: Railroads Address Congestion In Chicago, Houston – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Railroads Have Spent A Lot Of Money The Last 10 Years, And Customers Have Barely Benefited: FTR Speaker – Benzinga” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Should The Rail Industry Look Beyond Operating Ratio? – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Should Never Sell — Ever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: May 19, 2019.