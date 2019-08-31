As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Lifted Stake; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined, Beaconlight Capital Boosted Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares to 344,200 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,090 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Pcl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,064 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). D L Carlson Inv Grp has invested 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested 0.95% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Uss Invest Mgmt Limited holds 1.44% or 1.34M shares. Corbyn Invest Management Md owns 3.36% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 86,020 shares. Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,356 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested 1.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 78,653 shares. Kbc Nv owns 400,941 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 0.05% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 0.28% or 22,571 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,991 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Argent Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 19,767 are owned by Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 361,252 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 4,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,051 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. 172,500 were reported by Clough Cap Prtn Lp. Richmond Hill Invest Com LP stated it has 125,482 shares or 9.17% of all its holdings. 56,780 are owned by Rothschild Corporation Il. Blackrock has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citigroup holds 2.08 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 427 shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

