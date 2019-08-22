As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Crestwood Advisors Has Raised Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake by $402,917

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 334,067 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 138,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 135,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $146.53. About 105,562 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares to 22,461 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 135,628 shares to 505,936 shares, valued at $30.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,706 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

