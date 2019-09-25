As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $208.43 Million; Gavea Investimentos Ltda Lowered Stake in Vale S A (VALE) by $11.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 14.47M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 3.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 20.05M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07B, down from 23.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 3.18M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.