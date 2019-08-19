As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $664,608; Medifast (MED) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 212,086 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Inv Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.85% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 33,448 are owned by Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 218,084 were reported by Principal Group Inc Inc. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 12 West Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 115,341 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 37,278 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 3,771 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 15,788 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 0.03% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 25,156 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 33,888 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0% or 326 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 666,282 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc invested in 158,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs has 5,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 63,162 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.2% or 524,502 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.47% or 153,591 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company holds 319,661 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 97,128 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.36% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bancshares holds 10,546 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1.01 million shares. Montag A & Associate holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 68,766 shares.

