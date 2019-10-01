As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Cut Its Holding by $792,721; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Wills Financial Group Has Increased Holding by $380,493

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.74. About 2.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 33,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, down from 48,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.73M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 12.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG – Overall Upward Trend Far From Over, Perfect Time To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG: Underwriting Improvements Will Catalyze Stock To Go Far Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 0.59% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 11,180 shares. Cna stated it has 66,361 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc stated it has 2.37% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Addison invested 1.43% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dsam (London) accumulated 40,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 16,222 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 778,061 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 446 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cs Mckee LP owns 315,032 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated reported 354 shares. Avenir reported 0.33% stake. 4,777 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Hrt, New York-based fund reported 28,846 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 24,924 shares to 46,029 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Should Acquire Fitbit – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Probed by U.S. Antitrust Officials Over Marketplace – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Anyone Pay $7 a Month to Stream the Food Network? – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 380 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 128,437 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 601 shares stake. Wedge Capital L LP Nc accumulated 791 shares. Meridian Management Com holds 1.53% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. 6,173 are owned by Jones Fincl Lllp. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 68,915 shares. 1,543 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,725 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Investment holds 2.03% or 1.76M shares. 432 are held by Courage Miller Prns Ltd. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).