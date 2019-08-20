As American Intl. Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Decreased by $985,044 Its Holding; Vontobel Asset Management Holding in Cme Group (CME) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 706,720 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 527,703 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Motco invested in 0% or 200 shares. 2.75 million are held by Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co owns 5,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 703,336 shares. 7,320 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot Incorporated. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 14,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.48% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Valley Natl Advisers has 415 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 10.87M shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Victory Cap Inc invested in 0.01% or 122,018 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 29,409 shares to 176,549 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First invested in 30,915 shares. Granite Invest Limited Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 33,445 shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 1.41% or 319,360 shares. Welch Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3,259 shares. 81,681 were reported by Capital Fund Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 191,843 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.03M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chem National Bank & Trust invested in 1,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Invest Management Gp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 125,698 shares.