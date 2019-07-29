As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased Stake; Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $389,900

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.90 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares to 50,893 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Mgmt Lp holds 6,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 620,369 shares. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). U S Investors owns 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,342 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 26,812 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio owns 283,879 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% or 253,052 shares in its portfolio. Advisor holds 3,716 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,300 shares. Creative Planning invested in 21,317 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 37,955 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,831 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc reported 44,573 shares stake. Advisory Alpha holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 13 shares. Cls Invs holds 49 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 2.95 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,658 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.25% or 6,746 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,926 shares. Northern Trust holds 10.53 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 5.99M shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Regions Financial Corp has 31,895 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.