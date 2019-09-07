As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Stake; As Graphic Packaging (GPK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder National Investment Services Upped Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging (GPK) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 175,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 139,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 2.41 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging (GPK) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 3.61 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 722,433 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 125 shares. The New York-based Luminus Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Parkside Bancorp & reported 6,878 shares. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP has 0.41% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 155,100 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 546,035 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 8.84 million were reported by Massachusetts Service Comm Ma. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 945,151 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 275,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 47,575 shares stake.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.88M were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Company. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 31,704 shares. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Co Of Vermont accumulated 0.01% or 2,129 shares. Spindletop Ltd Company has invested 11.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 7,369 shares. Highland Lc owns 113,847 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 128,369 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 50 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,200 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.32% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 241,793 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).