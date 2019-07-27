As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Capital Returns Management Has Increased Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Woodstock Has Cut Position

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 174,511 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.80M shares. 96,082 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Lc. Lourd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 9,765 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,158 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Washington National Bank owns 33,888 shares. 10.03M are held by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Fiduciary stated it has 233,518 shares. Weitz Investment Management accumulated 1.79% or 804,900 shares. 8,530 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Com Dc. 99,561 were reported by Scotia Capital. First Republic Management Inc invested in 0.28% or 1.00 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company has 5.53M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20,000 shares to 78,550 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,743 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).