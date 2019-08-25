As American Int’l Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 269,829 shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

