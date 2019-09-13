As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Its Holding by $830,722; Humana (HUM) Shares Rose While West Family Investments Has Boosted by $2.62 Million Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 1.35 million shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $353.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18,192 shares to 6,468 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,308 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.