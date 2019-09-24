As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Upped Holding; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined While Kylin Management Has Cut Its Position by $21.47 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 468,545 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96 million, up from 355,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 2.62M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 4.26 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,760 shares to 321,540 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

