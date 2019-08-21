As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $929,660; Ariel Investments Holds Position in China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL)

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. Adr (CHL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 40,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.25M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 401,205 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 1.13M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 29,989 shares to 399,970 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 199,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,556 shares, and cut its stake in Jll (NYSE:JLL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

