As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Tcw Group Decreased Its Stake; L & S Advisors Trimmed Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 176,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 867,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.35 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69M shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 369,990 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited reported 168,426 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Com reported 0.67% stake. Jcic Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 226 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs owns 66,232 shares or 4.29% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Communication reported 93,835 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 3.4% or 153,157 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,841 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 1.71M shares. 4,861 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Germain D J reported 0.18% stake. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 4.24 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 711,234 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 4,370 shares to 5,997 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 24,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.