As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $311,000; Connable Office Stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Boosted by $310,012 as Market Valuation Rose

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.63. About 211,370 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.48M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares to 641,200 shares, valued at $41.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,844 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.