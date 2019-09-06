As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Holder Spindletop Capital Trimmed Holding; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Rose While Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 3,908 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 3.05M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.