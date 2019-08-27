As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.88 Million Its Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Synopsys (SNPS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 65.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 43,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 1.32 million shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares to 15,424 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,793 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,712 are held by Ww Asset Management. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Vanguard Inc holds 67.50M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser accumulated 0.16% or 952,667 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,331 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc reported 17,910 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington Retail Bank invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 60,944 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.75M shares. Sumitomo Life Communication has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 22,180 were reported by Advisor Partners Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,781 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 120,562 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,941 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 0.88% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 12,593 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd accumulated 12,611 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Orrstown Fincl Ser reported 40 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 55,285 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,534 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,521 shares stake. Invesco reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.02% or 9,797 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.