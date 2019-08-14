As American Intl. Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed by $985,044 Its Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 6,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $216.49. About 401,898 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 4.00M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 11,500 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.39% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 0.29% or 56,780 shares. Washington Trust has 217,314 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.13% or 23.98M shares in its portfolio. North Star Mngmt invested in 5,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 29,171 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 10,816 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.11 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 15,658 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested in 0.48% or 901,752 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Company reported 56,125 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 46,249 shares to 53,451 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 17,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,066 shares, and cut its stake in New Senior Investment Gr W I (NYSE:SNR).