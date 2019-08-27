As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Spindletop Capital Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Trust Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $447,741

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 10.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 763,952 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Apple Stock Finally Escape Tariff Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Company Ltd Partnership has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcrae Cap Management reported 14,995 shares. Eagle Mngmt Lc owns 22,849 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 89,179 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management New York holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 183,264 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 457,483 shares. Monarch Cap Management owns 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,408 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Co New York accumulated 100,695 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Incorporated accumulated 1,219 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Investors invested in 287,871 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Wills Gp has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Ma invested in 1.6% or 9,085 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Argent holds 18,882 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.32% or 241,793 shares. Mcclain Value Management reported 3.94% stake. 13,263 were reported by Caprock Grp Incorporated. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc has 13,477 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arete Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.15% or 16,395 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Vanguard holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 67.50 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 45,900 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.05% or 27,951 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 79,190 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings.