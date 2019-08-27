As American Int’l Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $407,210; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Benin Management Upped Its Position

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 762,232 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 3.17M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,642 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brinker holds 18,256 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 10,818 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Sfmg, Texas-based fund reported 33,855 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,242 shares. Valicenti Advisory invested in 34,506 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Amer National Insurance Tx holds 1.1% or 258,404 shares. First Manhattan reported 431,367 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp holds 2.01% or 90,018 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 204.24 million shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,440 shares. First Merchants holds 60,086 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company has 58,742 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has 2,867 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Financial Bank And Trust Limited, a Bahamas-based fund reported 24,970 shares. 8,052 are owned by Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 41 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 55,392 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc holds 20,083 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 163 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt invested in 274,570 shares or 3.49% of the stock. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.57% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 7.62 million shares. Nfc Invs has 4.56% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regions invested in 31,895 shares. Motco owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Towercrest Capital Management holds 2.04% or 164,405 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.