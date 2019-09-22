As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Nfc Investments Cut Stake by $738,025; Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.89 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 11,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $610,000, down from 46,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 7.58 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 344,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37 million, down from 358,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited Co holds 3,700 shares. Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc owns 48,905 shares. 4,259 are owned by Garde Capital. Logan Cap Mngmt accumulated 158,184 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.05% or 1.23M shares. Uss Invest Management Ltd holds 211,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Llc invested in 312,228 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 5.90M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oarsman, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,010 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 371,339 shares. Citigroup holds 2.63M shares. Profund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 51,313 shares. Greenleaf holds 164,747 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (Adr) by 160,450 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $36.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 348,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Cor (NYSE:SNP).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,802 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 4,251 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City Holdings Com owns 650 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset accumulated 276,327 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 777 shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 13,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Tru holds 0.62% or 212,830 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.73M shares stake. 29 are held by Stonebridge Capital Ltd. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% stake. Arga Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 7,038 shares stake. Van Eck Corporation owns 28,415 shares. 898 were reported by Meeder Asset Management.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.