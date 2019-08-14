As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Spindletop Capital Has Decreased Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Price Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 4.52M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management holds 0.04% or 7,369 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers has invested 0.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 170 shares. Moon Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Buckhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 72,112 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.04% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge holds 15,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 55,175 are held by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. 79,190 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 1.55M shares. Ally owns 95,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs reported 871,144 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Torray Lc has 1.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 319,661 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Limited Company has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,928 shares. Penobscot Investment Inc invested in 2.79% or 111,857 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd owns 1.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,651 shares. Page Arthur B invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dupont Mgmt reported 832,118 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.69% or 46,452 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Corp holds 932,950 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corp accumulated 44,506 shares. Ami Invest Management reported 26,757 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 161,304 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company owns 594,525 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 1.75 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

