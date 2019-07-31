As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Burney Co Has Upped Position by $644,819

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 13,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, down from 369,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 1.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook

Burney Co increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 2,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,374 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 50,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $213.32. About 1.17 million shares traded or 97.60% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank Trust holds 0.06% or 6,985 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 7.62M shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.57% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd owns 105 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill Inv LP holds 9.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 125,482 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 541,614 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.08% or 15,948 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 116,516 shares. Regent Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,990 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 271,677 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,670 shares. Mufg Americas holds 114,068 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,000 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 12.03 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 254,291 shares. 8,805 are owned by Snyder Cap Ltd Partnership. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,583 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 829 shares. 41,952 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or. Sun Life has invested 0.12% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Barrett Asset Lc reported 56,190 shares stake. Ipswich Co reported 1,352 shares stake. Heritage Wealth holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provident accumulated 0.26% or 6,400 shares. 18,435 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Two Sigma Securities Llc owns 920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 123,307 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of stock. $463,180 worth of stock was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million on Wednesday, January 30. $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B.

