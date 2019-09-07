As American International Group Ord (AIG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.60 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 11,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 52,894 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,449 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 8,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amer Intl Gp accumulated 292,671 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.56% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 358,704 shares. Northern Trust holds 10.53M shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hodges invested in 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 89,525 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 4.73M shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.62% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 163,605 shares. Research Global holds 42.46 million shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc reported 44,573 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach & Com Ltd In stated it has 213,644 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 57 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,973 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).