As American International Group Ord (AIG) Valuation Rose, Holder Starr International Co Lowered Position by $9.60 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Costco(Cost) (COST) Stake by $301,774; Stock Price Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Costco(Cost) (COST) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,674 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 10,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Costco(Cost) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 583,514 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.47M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.21 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,969 shares to 12,520 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 31,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund holds 0.46% or 8,758 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.58 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Williams Jones Ltd Liability has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 21,350 shares. Amer International Grp Inc invested in 174,980 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). M&R Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,992 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc accumulated 0.23% or 17,666 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has 1.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,085 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 73,977 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc has 3.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department holds 29,211 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

