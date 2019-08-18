As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Has Lowered by $9.60 Million Its Stake; Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by $326,350 as Share Price Declined

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 288,866 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.35% or 1.50 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 33,888 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Consulta, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The New York-based Spindletop Limited Liability Com has invested 11.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Skba Mgmt Llc has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Becker Capital Inc invested in 1.81% or 1.14 million shares. Richmond Hill Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 329,518 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc owns 27,623 shares. Somerset Trust has 18,691 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corporation holds 14,866 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested in 0.04% or 35,321 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 200 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 45,000 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 23,539 shares in its portfolio. 18 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 5,363 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 0.42% stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 2,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 7,417 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Comerica Natl Bank has 23,939 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 43,676 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc accumulated 129 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 563,893 shares stake.