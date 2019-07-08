As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Starr International Co Lowered by $9.60 Million Its Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Its Cooper Cos (COO) Holding by $417,952; Share Value Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 45,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $330.63. About 5,475 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 515,165 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Zeke Advisors Lc invested in 232,456 shares or 0.93% of the stock. 481,255 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 42.85 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru Company accumulated 0.26% or 57,248 shares. Acadian Asset Management invested in 3,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cwm Limited reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Starr Intll Co reported 79,265 shares stake. Motco has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 200 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Johnson Gp stated it has 34 shares. 130,463 are owned by Whittier Co. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Llc owns 4,240 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 50,056 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 13,935 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,401 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C accumulated 0.15% or 106,358 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 922 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Brant Point Investment Management Llc has 15,042 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 13,181 were reported by Asset. New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Gotham Asset Lc owns 5,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 12,640 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,058 shares.

