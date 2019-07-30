As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Rose, Holder Starr International Co Decreased Its Position; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 304,611 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 2.30M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.07% or 2.39M shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 307 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited reported 33,001 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, 1St Source Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,949 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.02% or 55,392 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,557 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 24,261 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 6,150 shares. Capstone Lc owns 20,083 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.92% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 104,037 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd stated it has 24.92 million shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).