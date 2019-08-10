As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Starr International Co Has Lowered Holding by $9.60 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position by $1.26 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 48,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 394,608 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 38.91M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management LP holds 0% or 129 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 117,971 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 68,338 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Blair William Il reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 101 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 941,558 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings holds 0.06% or 158,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Harris Associates LP has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Suntrust Banks reported 34,863 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 541,614 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 23,123 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Millennium Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 73,067 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 1,980 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 51,550 shares. The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Parametric Associates Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 100,395 shares. Northern Tru holds 434,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.39% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wesbanco Bancorp Inc accumulated 23,989 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 155 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).