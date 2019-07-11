As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Starr International Co Has Lowered by $9.60 Million Its Holding; Bbr Partners Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $718,615; Valuation Rose

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 4.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.36M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $99.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,984 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.