As American International Group Ord (AIG) Market Value Rose, Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.60 Million; Northstar Investment Advisors Raised Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $4.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 1.58M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 7.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based United Fire Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 125,480 were accumulated by Nbt Bankshares N A. Comerica National Bank reported 967,357 shares stake. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated invested in 61,288 shares. American Inv reported 3,904 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 117,052 shares. Moreover, Brave Warrior Ltd Llc has 10.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.07 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt reported 21,231 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Middleton & Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,696 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 581,812 shares. Family Corp stated it has 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Kenmare Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisade Asset Lc accumulated 9,893 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 393,681 shares stake.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,779 shares to 175,116 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,999 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Communications Va owns 239,450 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 60,944 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated has 58,950 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 642,000 shares. 10,816 are held by Raymond James Na. Moreover, Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt owns 274,570 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Street reported 38.91M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 259 shares. 491,043 are held by Voya Ltd Liability. Argent Trust reported 18,882 shares. Miles owns 6,746 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 57,248 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.